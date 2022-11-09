Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Relationships Past And Future In Revealing New Interview

Jennifer Aniston James Devaney via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has shared her thoughts about whether she’d ever see herself getting married again.

In a revealing interview with Allure magazine, the former Friends star admitted that while she’d never rule out getting hitched again, it’s not something she has “any interest” in for the time being.

“Never say never, but I don’t have any interest,” she said, adding: “I’d love a relationship. Who knows?”

She went on to say: “There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support’. It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day’.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Jen opened up about the intense media scrutiny she’s been under throughout her time in the spotlight, particularly relating to her two previous marriages and her decision not to have children.

The Emmy winner disclosed that she privately underwent IVF treatment at a time there was constant media scrutiny about whether she would become a mother, which she admitted finding “really hard”.

On the criticism she’s endured, Jennifer said: “[The] narrative [was] that I was just selfish. [That] I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child.

“And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Jennifer was previously married to fellow actor Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005, later tying the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015, before they went their separate ways in 2017.

She has also previously dated former co-stars Vince Vaughn and Paul Rudd.