Jennifer Arcuri To Give Evidence To London Assembly On Tuesday

American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri is due to give evidence to the London Assembly on Tuesday.

She is expected to be questioned by the oversight committee about her role on trade missions during Boris Johnson’s time as Mayor of London.

Arcuri was given access to three taxpayer-funded trade missions led by Johnson who spoke at a series of technology events she organised. Her companies also received £126,000 of taxpayer money in event sponsorships and grants.

Arcuri will also be asked about how businesses get involved in overseas visits and how they secure places on business programmes.

The tech entrepreneur is expected to take part in the meeting remotely from America at around 3pm.

Arcuri previously claimed in the Sunday Mirror that she and Johnson had an “intimate relationship” for four years between 2012 and 2016 when he was mayor.

Asked at a Downing Street press conference if he had acted with honesty and integrity in his relationship with Arcuri, Johnson replied “yes”.

The prime minister has faced a number of questions over his dealings with Arcuri and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.