Jennifer Coolidge Speaks In Her Real Voice, And Fans Feel Completely ‘Bamboozled’

Jennifer Coolidge at the Golden Globes over the weekend via Associated Press

On Monday, a short clip of the White Lotus alum getting interviewed on the Golden Globes red carpet went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The video, which comes from Golden Globes correspondent Matthew Friend’s Instagram page, features the anchor imitating Jennifer’s trademark speech pattern to her face.

Advertisement

“This is Jennifer Coolidge sipping on a cool drink,” he says before taking a sip from a bottle, declaring in character: ”Oh gahd, ahh.”

“Oh gahd, it’s not bahd?” he then asks the mildly-impressed Emmy winner of his impression. “It could be worse? Oh gahd. Do you think it is good? Yes or no?”

“It is good!” Jennnifer finally responded, speaking in a voice noticeably absent of her signature breathy intonation. “It’s up there with Ariana’s.”

Advertisement

Over on X, fans of the Legally Blonde actor were completely perplexed to discover that Jen had seemingly been putting on an act for so many years.

Why does he sound more like Jennifer Coolidge than Jennifer Coolidge? 😭 — Kevon (@KevonH) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

i feel bamboozled, hoodwinked, lead astray — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) January 6, 2025

wait a minute have we been bamboozled? 😭😭 — . (@geokonic__) January 6, 2025

Has my entire life been a lie?! — Tricia Thomas (@tricia7191) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

Yet, plenty of other X users also pointed out that this is relatively old news, and that Jennifer has used her normal speaking voice while playing several roles, including during an appearance on Seinfeld way back in 1993.

She also didn’t have her trademark inflection during her breakout role as Stiffler’s mom in 1999’s American Pie and its various sequels.

Advertisement

Jennifer may have begun cultivating her voice while working on Christopher Guest’s 2000 film, Best In Show. In the comedy, she plays Sherri Ann Cabot, a ditzy gold-digger who is married to a much older man.

And if she has been bamboozling us for over 20 years with her kooky accent, good on her — because her “voice” contributed to the resurgence of her career.

Advertisement

The comedic actor told Jimmy Fallon in 2022 that her career “was going through a dead zone, and not much was going on” until 2018, when Ariana Grande did an impression of her on The Tonight Show.

After Ariana’s impression got a lot of attention, Jennifer said she was encouraged by a friend to reach out to the singer, who eventually cast her in the music video for her hit song, Thank U, Next, in 2019.

That, Jennifer recalled, got that the “ball got rolling” on her career again.