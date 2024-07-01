We Can't Stop Watching This Clip Of Paris Hilton Drastically Adapting Her Speaking Voice In A Split Second

Paris Hilton Anadolu via Getty Images

In recent history, Paris Hilton has made no secret of the fact that the speaking voice she became synonymous with at the peak of her fame in the mid-2000s was not representative of how she really talked.

Back in 2016, Paris told the Today show that the “baby voice” she used in The Simple Life was not her “real voice”, and revealed on This Morning last year: “That was just a character I was playing.”

“I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just very good at pretending to be one,” she added.

Last week, people got to witness Paris’ voice-switch in real time when she made an appearance at US congress, to testify about the abuse she witnessed and was subjected to at so-called “troubled teen” centres in her younger years.

In videos from the beginning of her testimony, Paris was heard speaking about the representative’s “sparkly” outfit in the voice that most of us would associate her with.

When she switched to more serious subject matters, though, she immediately entered her lower register, with viewers stunned at how quickly she was able to adapt her speaking voice.

The Paris Hilton voice change at the click of a finger is pretty impressive tbh.. 🫰🏼🫡pic.twitter.com/aUVPEeItkQ — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) June 30, 2024

The code-switch at 0:28 must be seen to be believed pic.twitter.com/WAySszuQGo — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) June 27, 2024

if you’ve ever watched ANYTHING from Paris Hilton - this is normal. She uses the baby voice as a coping mechanism and also to come off as unassuming. The “code-switch” is her actual voice. She learned it from her mom. They talk about it often. https://t.co/EdprSs9Pbb — mouse 🐭 (@mousereads) June 28, 2024

But Paris isn’t the only public figure whose speaking voice has raised eyebrows in the last few weeks.

She put the change down to “habit” after spending two years in character as Glinda in Wicked, as well as “vocal health”.

