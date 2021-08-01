Jennifer Hudson Gives Stunning Performance In First Clip Of Aretha Franklin Biopic

The video, which was released on Friday, shows the actor/singer performing the beloved song onstage as the late Queen of Soul. The film, which is also titled Respect, is set to hit UK cinemas on 10 September.

Jennifer, who was hand-picked by Aretha to play her, has often said publicly that it was always her dream to portray the cultural icon.

In an interview with People in 2019, she said she had “huge shoes to fill.”

“I just hope I make her proud [and] do her justice,” Hudson said at the time.

Aretha died in August 2018 at age 76.

Other cast members in Respect, which is directed by Liesl Tommy, include Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess and Mary J. Blige.

Jennifer posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of the cast and crew behind the biopic. She said in the caption that every department involved with the film “put their heart and soul into this production.”

“Every day, everyone showed up and gave their all with nothing but RESPECT for Ms. Franklin,” she added.