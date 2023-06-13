Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Was An 'Accidental Bully' In High School

Jennifer Lawrence admitted she was an “accidental bully” to someone in school and still keeps track of the person.

“I was an accidental bully because I pantsed this kid named Tyler,” the star said in an interview with E! News last week while promoting her new movie, No Hard Feelings.

“We were, like, pantsing people at a football game and I accidentally grabbed his underwear and he got really embarrassed,” Lawrence explained.

“I feel really bad, I like sometimes Google him,” she continued. “Just to be like, ‘You all right?’”

No hard feelings, Tyler? We’ll have to see.

The Hunger Games actor also said she was bullied herself by one girl, who she named with no remorse.

“This one girl named Meredith handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited,” she said, as her co-star Andrew Feldman gasped and exclaimed, “Oh my god!”

“She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?” Lawrence said, adding: “It’s fine, I spit on them and threw them in the trash.”

While Lawrence may or may not be drawing on her past school experiences for her new movie, she told Vogue last year “so many of my films in the past have been about my mother, my childhood”.

And now that she’s a new mom, she told the outlet, she wonders “what will happen now that I’ll be witnessing somebody else’s childhood”.

“And I wonder what he’s going to be talking about with his therapist,” she said. “She wouldn’t put me down. She kisses me on the mouth. She asked me not to go to college.”