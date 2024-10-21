Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Baby No. 2

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jennifer Lawrence’s son has a little sibling on the way.

On Sunday, Vogue reported that the Oscar-winning actor is expecting another baby, with the news confirmed by one of Lawrence’s representatives.

Her camp did not offer any other details.

This will be Lawrence’s second child with her husband of five years, art gallerist Cooke Maroney.

The pair welcomed their son, Cy (named after painter Cy Twombly), back in February 2022.

Lawrence looked back on her first pregnancy as an anxious time in a June 2023 piece for Interview magazine.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney walk around New York's Manhattan neighborhood in August 2023. The pair are expecting their second child.

Talking about the relentless media attention she experienced, she told interviewer and fellow actor Cameron Diaz, “I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, ‘How the fuck am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’”

“Then once he was here, I realised that my energy is more important to him than anything else,” she said.

While Lawrence was very protective about her first pregnancy, she couldn’t help but gush about motherhood in an interview with Vogue months after Cy’s arrival.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life,” she told the outlet in September 2022.