Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The One Celebrity Who’d Leave Her ‘Starstruck,’ And … Huh?

Jennifer Lawrence has managed to take our breath away … in utter shock.

The Causeway star was asked by W Magazine in a new interview if she’d ever been starstruck.

In response, Jen admitted that she had been very excited to meet Ariana Grande on the set of Don’t Look Up, but also admitted there’s one celebrity who “would knock me over” with excitement if they met.

“To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson,” the Oscar winner told W. “Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner.

“I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over.”

Jen didn’t elaborate on her love for the singer and shoe mogul, but the Silver Linings Playbook star has always been vocal about how she’s a reality TV addict — and no one reigned more supreme in the genre than Jessica Simpson in the early 2000s.

She starred in the popular MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica for most of her marriage to fellow singer and ex-husband Nick Lachey, from 2002 to 2006.

During this time, Jessica became somewhat of an “it girl,” and parlayed her fame in the reality series into roles in That ’70s Show and films like 2005’s The Dukes Of Hazzard and 2006’s Employee Of The Month.

Jennifer has gotten to meet — and has embroiled herself in public spats — with other reality personalities. She even got the chance to appear on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2009 via a FaceTime call.