Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Wishes She'd Taken Adele's Advice About One Of Her Films

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted she wishes she’d taken her friend Adele’s advice when it came to one of her most divisive big-screen outings.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the Oscar-winning star reflected on a period when the films she was making were becoming less well-received, to the apparent dismay of her fans.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’” she recalled.

When asked if one particular film was a turning point, she named the 2016 sci-fi offering Passengers, in which she and Chris Pratt play two people who wake up from induced hibernation on board an interstellar flight.

“Adele told me not to do it!” Jennifer admitted. “She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

Passengers was largely panned upon its release, with many critics taking issue with the fact that the decision of Chris’ character to wake Jen’s up from hypersleep took away her agency.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t spot it,” the Hunger Games star admitted a year later. “I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story.

“It definitely wasn’t a failure. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”

Back in 2019, Jennifer and Adele made headlines when they were snapped on an impromptu night out in the New York gay bar Pieces.

