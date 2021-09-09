Jennifer Lawrence Expecting First Child With 'Greatest Person Ever', Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child.

The Oscar-winner is set to welcome a baby with her New York City art dealer husband Cooke Maroney, a spokesperson has conformed.

The couple were first linked in 2018 and became engaged in February the following year.

They tied the knot in October 2019 with a ceremony at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Celebrity guests were said to include Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer.