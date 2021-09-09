ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lawrence Expecting First Child With 'Greatest Person Ever', Husband Cooke Maroney

The couple tied the knot in 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child.

The Oscar-winner is set to welcome a baby with her New York City art dealer husband Cooke Maroney, a spokesperson has conformed.

The couple were first linked in 2018 and became engaged in February the following year.

They tied the knot in October 2019 with a ceremony at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Celebrity guests were said to include Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer.

The 31-year-old Hunger Games star previously described her husband as “the greatest peron I’ve ever met”.

Speaking on a 2019 podcast, Jennifer was asked why she married him and said: “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’

“It’s just – this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.”

The actor will next star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

The superstar duo will play astronomers who discover there is a comet heading directly towards earth.

Don’t Look Up will be released in cinemas in December and on Netflix on December 24.

