Jennifer Lawrence Denies Harvey Weinstein Affair After New Lawsuit Alleges He Boasted They Slept Together

Jennifer Lawrence has denied having an affair with the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. The ‘Hunger Games’ actress issued a statement after court documents revealed he boasted of having a sexual relationship with the star. According to the latest lawsuit against Weinstein, he made the claim after allegedly forcing himself on a young actress during a meeting in 2013.

Kevin Tachman via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein and Jennifer Lawrence

The unnamed woman claims that when she rejected his advances, Weinstein asked her: “Do you even want to be an actress? I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.” Jennifer has now issued a statement denying that such an affair took place, saying: “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimised by Harvey Weinstein. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.” Weinstein - who denies all allegations of non-consensual sex - is said to have sexually assaulted the woman in his office after pushing her to the ground. She is suing the 66-year-old movie mogul and The Weinstein Company - the production company he founded with his brother Bob in 2005 - for sexual battery and discrimination.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP