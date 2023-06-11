Jennifer Lawrence Says She’d ‘Totally’ Do Another Hunger Games Movie

Jennifer Lawrence at the "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" premiere on Nov. 18, 2015, in New York, New York. via Associated Press

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to transform into Katniss again.

The actor told Variety in an article published Friday that she’d “totally” return to the The Hunger Games film franchise as character Katniss Everdeen if given the opportunity.

“If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent,” she said when asked if she was interested in returning to the role.

Advertisement

Lawrence famously starred in all four Hunger Games instalments. The first movie premiered in 2012. She will not appear in an upcoming prequel for the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which is set to hit cinemas in November in the US.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 21, 2023. in Cannes, France. via Associated Press

But Lawrence may need to trade in her flip-flops if she plans to pick up a bow and arrow anytime soon.

The Oscar winner made headlines after she made an accidental statement wearing flip-flops at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

Advertisement

Lawrence, who stars in the upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings, was praised for wearing flip-flops on the festival’s red carpet. Some people apparently thought the actor was protesting the festival, which has been accused of encouraging women to wear heels.

“I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, later adding, “My shoes were a size too big.”