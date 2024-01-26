Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Bob The Builder To The Big Screen And... Sorry What?!

Jennifer Lopez Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

A Bob The Builder film is in the works, with music superstar and apparent construction enthusiast Jennifer Lopez in a producing role.

On Thursday, Mattel Films – who were behind the recent smash hit Barbie movie – confirmed a reworking of the classic children’s TV show will be coming to the big screen.

Advertisement

A synopsis for the new movie on Mattel’s website teases: “When Roberto ‘Bob’ travels to the enchanting Island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job, he takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”

The film will be made in collaboration with J-Lo’s production company Nuyorican Productions, while In The Heights star Anthony Ramos is to voice the character – originally played by Neil Morrissey – in this new version.

Anthony revealed he was looking forward to “bring this important message to the big screen”, which will include “elements” inspired by his own life.

Advertisement

“A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way,” he enthused.

“Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”

Anthony Ramos Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images

Of course, Bob The Builder isn’t the only intriguing film with Jennifer Lopez’s name attached to it.