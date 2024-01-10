Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Viral Sad Ben Affleck Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at Sunday's Golden Globes Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez would very much like everyone to stop worrying about her husband, Ben Affleck.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, the pop icon attempted to set the record straight in regard to Ben’s wellbeing, amid online chatter about him looking “bored” — or even worse, “sad” — in viral photos of the couple at events together.

“Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you,” Jen told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “He is good. He is happy, he is here, he is nominated.”

As to how Ben, whose latest film Air was nominated for two Golden Globes, feels about the discussion of his facial expressions, J-Lo said he was nonplussed.

“He is like, ‘I’m chilling.’ I don’t understand what people are pressed for,” she insisted.

The speculation surrounding Ben’s resting sad face has followed him for quite some time. In 2016, the “Sad Affleck” meme was born after a parody video went viral of a Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice press junket video interview with Ben and his co-star, Henry Cavill.

Then, at the 2023 Grammy Awards, he appeared to be less than impressed by the starry ceremony.

Now, the discourse has seemingly followed the Argo actor and filmmaker everywhere, including routine visits to his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts.

Jennifer Lopez, left and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Jennifer, meanwhile, has tried to laugh off the public commentary on more than one occasion.

In February last year, she shared the trailer for Air on Instagram, which began with a still image accompanied by the following caption: “My husband’s happy face.”

Next month, Jennifer will unveil her first album in 10 years, This Is Me... Now.

Due out on 16 February, the album is a sequel to 2002’s This Is Me... Then, and will be accompanied by a film that takes an “intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven” look at Jennifer’s “journey to find love,” according to a press release for the movie via Vulture.

Tracks on the album include Mad In Love, Dear Ben Pt. II and Midnight Train To Vegas, a nod to her Sin City wedding in 2022.

On Monday, Jennifer teased the album’s first single, Can’t Get Enough, with a short video on Instagram showing her in a wedding dress alongside Grown-ish actor Trevor Jackson and Dancing With The Stars veteran Derek Hough.

Fans will be able to listen to Can’t Get Enough in full when it drops on Wednesday.

Watch Jennifer Lopez’s full Entertainment Tonight interview below: