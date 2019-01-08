Jeremy Clarkson Accuses 'Up Itself' BBC Of 'Suffocating Life Out Of Everything With Political Correctness'

The former ‘Top Gear’ host, who was famously fired by the corporation in 2015 for punching a producer of the hit motoring show, said the BBC had become “so up itself” and too “politically correct”, and was no longer making shows for everyone to enjoy.

Jeremy Clarkson has launched a fresh attack on his former employers the BBC , claiming it is “suffocating the life out of everything”.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Jeremy said: “If I ran the BBC, it would be better…I’d make programmes for everybody, not just seven people in Islington.

“It’s become so up itself, suffocating the life out of everything with its nonsense need to be politically correct.

“If they’d let everyone relax, and made a show that’s entertaining or interesting or informative or any of the things that the BBC is supposed to be, then we’d be having a different debate about the future of television.

“I had a very happy time at the BBC and I care very much about it.”

Jeremy’s comments come just days after he claimed he and his former ‘Top Gear’ co-hosts – Richard Hammond and James May, who he now works with on Amazon Prime’s ‘The Grand Tour’ – would ever have been installed on the show in this day and age.