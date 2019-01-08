Jeremy Clarkson Accuses 'Up Itself' BBC Of 'Suffocating Life Out Of Everything With Political Correctness'

Jeremy Clarkson has launched a fresh attack on his former employers the BBC, claiming it is “suffocating the life out of everything”.
The former ‘Top Gear’ host, who was famously fired by the corporation in 2015 for punching a producer of the hit motoring show, said the BBC had become “so up itself” and too “politically correct”, and was no longer making shows for everyone to enjoy.
Speaking to the Radio Times, Jeremy said: “If I ran the BBC, it would be better…I’d make programmes for everybody, not just seven people in Islington.
“It’s become so up itself, suffocating the life out of everything with its nonsense need to be politically correct.
“If they’d let everyone relax, and made a show that’s entertaining or interesting or informative or any of the things that the BBC is supposed to be, then we’d be having a different debate about the future of television.
“I had a very happy time at the BBC and I care very much about it.”
Jeremy’s comments come just days after he claimed he and his former ‘Top Gear’ co-hosts – Richard Hammond and James May, who he now works with on Amazon Prime’s ‘The Grand Tour’ – would ever have been installed on the show in this day and age.
He told The Sun last week: “We’re redundant. You couldn’t possibly get an all-male show across unless it was called My Actual Penis.
“If the programme was called Me And My Penis then that would probably have to be hosted by men.
“But since there isn’t a programme called Me And My Penis it’s going to be all women.”
While Jeremy believes the BBC would no longer make an “all-male show”, a new trio of Paddy McGuinness, Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris were recently announced as the hosts of ‘Top Gear’.
Chris was also a member of the last presenting line-up, alongside Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid – another all-male trio.