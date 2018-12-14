Jeremy Clarkson Announces Retirement From Studio-Based Car Shows

Jeremy Clarkson has announced that he and regular co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May are done with studio-based car shows.

The ‘Grand Tour’ presenters, who previously hosted ‘Top Gear’ on the BBC for more than a decade, have said the upcoming third series of their Amazon Prime show will be their last studio-based project.

He told The Sun newspaper it was “the end of an era”, explaining: “There are only so many times you can watch a BMW go round the track - what more can you say? It’s got four wheels and a seat.″