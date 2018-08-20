Jeremy Clarkson's Critics Remind Him Of His Own Outburst After Column About Sensitive 'Young People'

In the Sunday Times column, titled ’Argue With Today’s Youth And They’ll Call You A Racist — Then Start Blubbing’, Clarkson recalls a recent dinner party, at which a “young person” at the table began crying when the subject of immigration was brought up, while another gave “a stare made from rage and bile”.

He claimed: “Maybe it’s because young people live in a social media world of cyber-bullies who do not allow anyone to stray from the party line, but whatever, people under 25 have become as different as milk bottles. They have a hive mentality about all things.

“They know that tramps should be called homeless people, that cycling is good and the NHS is better. Oh and of course, they all know for sure that everything anyone says is racist.”

However, when the column began circulating on social media, many of Clarkson’s detractors were quick to point out that his own history of “sensitive moments” probably didn’t make him the best person to criticise others.