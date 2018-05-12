Jeremy Clarkson brought ITV’s ’Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?′ reboot to a close in spectacular fashion on Friday (11 May) night, with a blunder worthy of a spot in the TV history books.

The former ‘Top Gear’ host got over-confident - we know, how very unlike him… - and told contestant Alan had got the £16,000 question right, when he’d actually opted for the wrong answer.

Alan was facing the question, ’What type of wild animal is an ibex?’, and as he pondered the four possibilities - goat, pig, hare or deer - a smug Clarkson told him: “I’m going to really annoy you now. I know the answer.”