Jeremy Clarkson proved to be a hit with fans when ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ returned on Saturday (5 May) night.

Replacing Chris Tarrant, who fronted the show for the entirety of its initial 30-series run, Clarkson soon got comfortable on the iconic set, making quips about Richard Hammond and Donald Trump.

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the new host’s efforts, with many (somewhat begrudgingly...) admitting he wasn’t doing too badly: