Jeremy Clarkson Has Just Done His Annual Results Day Post And It's Still As Divisive As Ever

Thursday marked the day when students around the UK discover how they’ve performed in their A Levels.

And naturally, that also means it’s the day Jeremy Clarkson fires off his annual results day tweet.

You probably know the drill by this point – each year Clarkson marks the occasion by reminding everyone that his own A Level results were a C and two Us, followed by a different boast, whether that’s his car collection (2021), exotic holidays (2022) or, indeed, his own brewery (2023).

So naturally, when people clocked the date, plenty of people found themselves unwittingly standing by for one of August’s most predictable moments:

Good luck to everyone reading Jeremy Clarkson’s A Levels tweet today. — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) August 15, 2024

I remember when I was 18 and I failed to read Jeremy Clarkson’s A levels tweet. But it did me no harm in the long run, I still had a successful career — Robert Rea (@robertrea) August 15, 2024

Some things are certain in life



Taxes

Death

Jeremy Clarkson tweeting about his C and 2 Us every year a-level results day #ALevelResults pic.twitter.com/8T7x9x8wO7 — tasha louise ♡ (@eds_afterglow) August 15, 2024

Jeremy Clarkson getting ready to tweet about how he got a C and 2 U's at A-level and is now driving to his super yacht in his Bentley. pic.twitter.com/csq5LselL8 — George Holder2017 (@GeorgeHolder21) August 14, 2024

Jeremy Clarkson on his way to Twitter to drop his A level results tweet pic.twitter.com/Dzv8WIcUTb — Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) August 15, 2024

It’s that time of the year again.



Lots of kids with top exam results on the telly to make everyone feel inadequate and Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet about him being shite at school and doing well in his career. — Xraystan (@Xraystan) August 15, 2024

Jeremy Clarkson waiting to send his annual A level tweet pic.twitter.com/8eRLqfHjil — Mr Petal 🇵🇸 (@MrPat3l) August 15, 2024

Didn't see this coming — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 15, 2024

And this year, even the former Top Gear host himself sensed that more people than usual had eyes on his account, commenting first thing: “Morning everyone. Anything going on?”:

Morning everyone. Anything going on? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 15, 2024

Plenty also took an opportunity to remind people that Clarkson did have a spot of privilege on his side when it came to building the fortune he has now, despite his less-than-stellar grades:

It's that time of year again



Remember, Clarkson's parents created, & made £millions from, Paddington Bear, & his own mother said "she often thought that if it weren't for Paddington Bear, Jeremy would not have had all the chances in life that he has enjoyed"#r4today #ALevel pic.twitter.com/JI1ofg19J9 — I Am Incorrigible also on Bluesky, threads & masto (@ImIncorrigible) August 15, 2024

Don't worry if you failed your A Levels today. So did Jeremy Clarkson and he only had a private education, influential contacts and wealthy parents to fall back on. pic.twitter.com/3NooohBPZC — The Rotherham Bugle (@Rotherhambugle) August 15, 2024

Those Public School C’s and U’s just hit differently 😂 https://t.co/19HyTtcZYL — Addzz (@AddzzAdam) August 15, 2024

Oh, and if you’re curious as to exactly what he had to say in 2024, this time around he took the opportunity to use his results day post as a promotional opportunity, perhaps sensing how many of us would be checking his account:

Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub.



It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 15, 2024

Same time next year? See you then.

Despite question marks over Clarkson’s TV future after a major controversy surrounding comments he made about Meghan Markle back in December 2022, it was recently revealed his Amazon documentary Clarkson’s Farm would be getting a fourth series.

However, reports recently claimed he had ended his professional relationship with his former co-hosts on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, James May and Richard Hammond.