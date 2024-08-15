Jeremy Clarkson Has Just Done His Annual Results Day Post And It's Still As Divisive As Ever

Thursday marked the day when students around the UK discover how they’ve performed in their A Levels.
And naturally, that also means it’s the day Jeremy Clarkson fires off his annual results day tweet.
You probably know the drill by this point – each year Clarkson marks the occasion by reminding everyone that his own A Level results were a C and two Us, followed by a different boast, whether that’s his car collection (2021), exotic holidays (2022) or, indeed, his own brewery (2023).
So naturally, when people clocked the date, plenty of people found themselves unwittingly standing by for one of August’s most predictable moments:
And this year, even the former Top Gear host himself sensed that more people than usual had eyes on his account, commenting first thing: “Morning everyone. Anything going on?”:
Plenty also took an opportunity to remind people that Clarkson did have a spot of privilege on his side when it came to building the fortune he has now, despite his less-than-stellar grades:
Oh, and if you’re curious as to exactly what he had to say in 2024, this time around he took the opportunity to use his results day post as a promotional opportunity, perhaps sensing how many of us would be checking his account:
Same time next year? See you then.
Despite question marks over Clarkson’s TV future after a major controversy surrounding comments he made about Meghan Markle back in December 2022, it was recently revealed his Amazon documentary Clarkson’s Farm would be getting a fourth series.
However, reports recently claimed he had ended his professional relationship with his former co-hosts on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, James May and Richard Hammond.