Carol Vorderman, Kathy Burke and John Bishop are among the stars who have publicly condemned Jeremy Clarkson over vile remarks the former Top Gear presenter made about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column.
The 62-year-old said he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex and “dreamt of the day when crowds throw lumps of excrement at her” in his column in The Sun, which was published on Saturday.
He also claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.
His comments come just days after the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries arrived on the streaming platform.
Following the publication of the hate-filled column, Absolutely Fabulous star Kathy labelled the presenter a “colossal c***”.
“Watched the rest of #HarryandMeganNetflix. Still think they’re pretty great and I love their relationship with Meghan’s gorgeous mum, Doria,” Kathy tweeted.
“Wishing them continued happiness and people like that colossal c*** Clarkson continued pain with the thought of it,” she added.
Former Countdown star Carol also blasted Clarkson’s comments, insisting that “we absolutely do not think the same”.
“NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’,” Carol tweeted.
“No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.
“Listen to the noise, Jeremy. The crowds are chanting “shame on YOU”.
Comedian and actor John Bishop called out Clarkson’s “blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman” following the publication of the column on Saturday.
“WTF is this?? “ the comedian and actor tweeted.
“I don’t care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this.
“It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is no joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse.”
Comedian Dom Jolly said he was “gobsmacked” at the “utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun.”
“What an utter piece of trash he is… what is it with these type of men that triggers them so?” he added.
Presenter Edith Bowman labelled Clarkson a “vile misogynist” in a tweet shared on Sunday.
“Also how is someone able to print such abusive comments in an actual newspaper,” Edith added.
Jacqui Smith MP also addressed The Grand Tour presenter directly on Twitter over his remarks.
“I’m your age @JeremyClarkson and I couldn’t disagree more with you,” the MP wrote.
Many other public figures were united in their condemnation of Clarkson on social media...
HuffPost UK has contacted Clarkson’s reps for comment.
In the second and final batch of episodes of Harry & Meghan, the couple claim that Harry was “blocked” from seeing his grandmother, the Queen, and that Prince William “screamed and shouted” at his brother after he announced his intension to move abroad with his wife.