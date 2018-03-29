PA Wire/PA Images

Jeremy Corbyn is facing claims that “a lack of political leadership” has marred the party’s attempts to tackle anti-semitism as outgoing general secretary Iain McNicol revealed that most of the Chakrabarti review have been implemented. In an email to the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), obtained by HuffPost UK, McNicol makes clear that just two recommendations of the inquiry into anti-Jewish abuse have been delayed – and both are the responsibility of the leadership. He also points out that a raft of new regional ‘governance’ officers – crucial to tackling the huge backlog of disciplinary cases – was advertised this year only for the recruitment process to be halted by the leader’s office.

HuffPost has a copy of the job ads, which state that the new officers would be “primarily responsible for advising and supporting the work of party units on internal complaints and disciplinary procedures”. “The Governance Officer will conduct training for party units and work with regional colleagues and stakeholders on mediation and informal resolution on complaints. In addition, the Governance Officer will conduct investigations and prepare reports as required for the NEC and NCC [the National Constitutional Committee that conducts investigations].”

The revelations come as Labour continued to be rocked by the anti-semitism scandal, with NEC Disputes Committee chair Christine Shawcroft forced to resign when it emerged she had opposed disciplinary action against a council candidate embroiled in a Holocaust denial row. Shami Chakrabarti made a series of proposals in 2016 when the issue first ignited, but in recent days Corbyn and others have suggested that continuing problems are down to a failure to implement her findings. One senior insider told HuffPost that McNicol’s email “rubbishes” the idea that party staff or organisational failures were to blame for the backlog of more than 70 cases of alleged anti-semitic abuse. “It shows that the real reason is a lack of political leadership. The hard Left on the NEC have also been defending some of those accused. It doesn’t matter what processes you put in place if there is no appetite to get serious on the issue,” the source said.

