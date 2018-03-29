Jeremy Corbyn is facing claims that “a lack of political leadership” has marred the party’s attempts to tackle anti-semitism as outgoing general secretary Iain McNicol revealed that most of the Chakrabarti review have been implemented.
In an email to the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), obtained by HuffPost UK, McNicol makes clear that just two recommendations of the inquiry into anti-Jewish abuse have been delayed – and both are the responsibility of the leadership.
He also points out that a raft of new regional ‘governance’ officers – crucial to tackling the huge backlog of disciplinary cases – was advertised this year only for the recruitment process to be halted by the leader’s office.
HuffPost has a copy of the job ads, which state that the new officers would be “primarily responsible for advising and supporting the work of party units on internal complaints and disciplinary procedures”.
“The Governance Officer will conduct training for party units and work with regional colleagues and stakeholders on mediation and informal resolution on complaints. In addition, the Governance Officer will conduct investigations and prepare reports as required for the NEC and NCC [the National Constitutional Committee that conducts investigations].”
The revelations come as Labour continued to be rocked by the anti-semitism scandal, with NEC Disputes Committee chair Christine Shawcroft forced to resign when it emerged she had opposed disciplinary action against a council candidate embroiled in a Holocaust denial row.
Shami Chakrabarti made a series of proposals in 2016 when the issue first ignited, but in recent days Corbyn and others have suggested that continuing problems are down to a failure to implement her findings.
One senior insider told HuffPost that McNicol’s email “rubbishes” the idea that party staff or organisational failures were to blame for the backlog of more than 70 cases of alleged anti-semitic abuse.
“It shows that the real reason is a lack of political leadership. The hard Left on the NEC have also been defending some of those accused. It doesn’t matter what processes you put in place if there is no appetite to get serious on the issue,” the source said.
McNicol’s email included a chart setting out in detail the full progress on implementation, with conference having adopted many of the plans.
On one main recommendation of the appointment of an in-house General Legal Counsel to offer legal advice to the general secretary, the chart states that the job description is with ‘LOTO’ [the Leader of the Opposition’s office].
On the appointment of a standing panel of legal advisers, the chart states: “This would require a rule change as the NCC remains the highest body in the application of the Party’s disciplinary process and their decision on these matters is final.
It adds: “The NCC have access to dedicated professional legal support to advise them on all matters relating to procedural issues both before and during a hearing.”
The chart says that Chakrabarti’s recommendation of more BAME staff is ‘ongoing’. “The Party has taken a number of steps towards this and diversity of party staff has improved over the last 18 months specifically amongst the Black, Chinese & Mixed heritage populations and at a senior management level. In the last 12 months BAME staff representation has increased by 70%.”
One Labour source told HuffPost this week that the new regional officer jobs were aimed at areas with local parties in special measures for longer than six months. However no local party is currently in special measures and the job ads are explicitly only for help on disciplinary work.
Some in the party say that the jobs were never signed off.