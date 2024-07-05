Jeremy Corbyn Defeats Labour To Win In Islington North

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Jeremy Corbyn outside the Pakeman School polling station in Islington, north London, after casting his vote. PA Video - PA Images via Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn has defeated Labour to be re-elected in Islington North.

The party’s former leader was re-elected with a majority of more than 7,000 after standing as an independent.

Corbyn was blocked from being the Labour candidate in the seat he has represented since 1983 after Keir Starmer said he did not want him representing the party any more.

