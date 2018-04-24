Jeremy Corbyn To Meet With Jewish Organisations To Discuss Anti-Semitism

Jeremy Corbyn will meet Jewish leaders for talks after weeks of turmoil over his handling of anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

The 5pm showdown comes after protests, criticism from Labour MPs and international condemnation over the way the Opposition leader has dealt with hostility to Jews.

Organisations representing Jewish communities will call on Corbyn to use his “personal authority” to drive through changes to wipe out the problem in the party, the Press Association reported.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) said there must be “action not words” when they accepted his invitation to meet.

Labour Jewish MPs spoke out about anti-Semitism in the party during a debate in Parliament and warned “enough is enough”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan admitted Jewish people who would like to vote Labour are “finding it very difficult” because of the party’s handling of the issue.

Prime Minister Theresa May accused Corbyn of allowing anti-Semitism to “run rife” in his party.