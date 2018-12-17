Jeremy Corbyn Tables Vote Of No Confidence In Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Labour leader made the shock move after May told MPs the meaningful vote on her Brexit deal would be delayed until the week beginning January 14.

MPs had erupted with anger at the PM choosing to push the vote until after Christmas and Corbyn was under increasing pressure to take a stand.

It means that MPs from all parties could get a chance as early as tomorrow to vote on whether they have confidence in the PM.

But the non-binding motion would simply allow MPs to express a view - so, if she lost, a general election would not automatically be triggered and May could not be compelled to stand down.

Just one week after the beleaguered PM survived a bid by 117 Tory rebels to oust her, however, losing the confidence of the House of Commons would be symbolic and, perhaps, fatal for May’s leadership.

Raising a point of order in the Commons after May had been updating MPs on Brexit negotiations for one hour and 30 minutes, Corbyn said: “I have listened very carefully to all of the answers the prime minister gave during this lengthy exchange today, I have listened very carefully to what members on all sides of the house have said and it is very clear that it is very bad, unacceptable, that we should be waiting almost a month before we have a meaningful vote on a crucial issue facing the future of this country.

“The prime minister has obdurately refused that to ensure that a vote took place on the day she agreed, she has refused to allow a vote to take place this week and is now I assume thinking the vote will be on January 14, almost a month away.”

Corbyn said the PM’s offer was “unacceptable”.

He added: “As the only way I can think of of ensuring a vote takes place this week I am about to table a motion which says the following:

“That this house has no confidence in the prime minister due to her failure to allow the House of Commons to have a meaningful vote straight away on the withdrawal agreement and framework for future relationships between the UK and the European Union and that will be table immediately.”

Speaker John Bercow offered the PM a chance to respond, but she declined.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.