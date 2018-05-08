Jeremy Hunt Defends Non-Medical Staff Running Breast Cancer Screening Failure Helpline

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt has been criticised for allowing a helpline for women affected by breast cancer screening failures to be staffed by call handlers with no medical training.

In a heated exchange in the Commons on Tuesday, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth told Hunt victims “deserve better”.

Attacking the government’s willingness to hand some public services over to private contractors, Ashworth said: “Now we learn that the hotline for women affected by the breast cancer screening failures is provided by Serco and staffed by call handlers, who far from having medical or counselling training, had one hours’ training.

“Don’t the women affected deserve better than that? Will he provide the resources for that phone line to be brought back in-house and staffed by medical professionals?”

Hunt, who revealed last week that 450,000 women had missed out on breast screening appointments due an “algorithm error” in a computer system, defended his decision.

“I think those women deserve a lot better than that posturing,” he said.