Jeremy Hunt has met with the daughter of imprisoned charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during his first trip to Iran as Foreign Secretary.

Photos of the Cabinet minister playing with four-year-old Gabriella were shared on Twitter by the campaign to free the British-Iranian citizen, who was handed a five-year jail sentence in 2016 over spying charges, which she denies.

In a tweet sharing the images, the campaign thanked Hunt for meeting the family, and for “bringing gifts for both Gabriella and Nazanin”, adding Zaghari-Ratcliffe had also made a doll for Hunt’s daughter from behind bars.

Sharing the photos, Hunt later tweeted: “No child should have to go this long without their mother. #FreeNazanin”.