Tory cuts to the social care system “had a profound impact on the NHS”, Jeremy Hunt has admitted.

Speaking at the NHS Confederation’s annual conference on Thursday, the health secretary said the government was forced to take some “incredibly difficult decisions to put the economy back on its feet” in 2010, saying it was facing the worst financial crisis “since the Second World War”.

“When you look at the correlation between the reduction in the capacity of domiciliary care and the increase in some kind of patients going to A&Es, you also have to acknowledge that cuts in the social care system had a profound impact on the NHS,” he said.

According to the Kings’ Fund, NHS trusts ended 2017/18 with a deficit of £960 million.

Going forward, long-term plans for the health service and the social care system must “go hand in glove”, Hunt continued, describing them as “equally important and equally essential”.

“That means a transformation in community care as we move the centre of gravity from cure to prevention and cure,” the cabinet minister added.