Jeremy Hunt has vowed to do everything we can to bring Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman being held in an Iranian jail, home following a meeting with her family.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said the meeting was a “positive start” and that Hunt seemed sincere in his promise to keep his wife’s case a priority.

Nazanin, a charity worker for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 after being accused of seeking a “soft overthrow” of the Islamic republic. She has always maintained her innocence.

Last month Ratcliffe expressed concerns when Boris Johnson resigned as foreign secretary and said it had complicated the issue of her release.

At the time, Johnson was due to decide whether to offer Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic protection. But his resignation scuppered the family’s hopes for an imminent decision on the application.

In a tweet, Hunt said met Ratcliffe and other members of their family on Thursday to discuss the “shocking and desperate” situation.