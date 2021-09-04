Jeremy Kyle Says He Felt ‘Scapegoated' Following Death Of Guest On Axed ITV Show

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out for the first time since his ITV daytime show was axed following the death of a participant, admitting he felt “scapegoated”. The Jeremy Kyle Show ended in 2019 after a 14-year run following the suspected suicide of show guest Steve Dymond after he failed a lie detector test on the now-defunct show. In a new interview with The Sun, Jeremy says he couldn’t “bring himself to leave the house” or “even open the curtains” after the show was axed.

“I used to think ‘get a grip’ when some celebrities talked about those sort of problems,” he said. “I’m not asking for any sympathy, but being completely honest, yes, it was a very difficult time. “I was completely devastated at first and then I became completely demotivated. Every ounce of energy seemed to have gone and I just couldn’t bring myself to leave the house or even open the curtains. “I eventually did go to the doctor because of how low I was feeling — and I’ve never done that in my life. But it was the only way I could get myself through. “Critics will say I got a taste of my own medicine but I’d been through a fair amount up until that point — and I guess it all caught up with me at once.” Jeremy added that a series of setbacks had contributed to his mental health deteriorating. He recalled: “I lost the show in America after two years, I got cancer, went through quite a public divorce, my mother passed away, and then I lost my job in the UK — all while still trying to be a good dad at home. “So I accepted the help from the doctor, she was brilliant — she diagnosed me with an anxiety disorder and I’m not embarrassed or ashamed to say I accepted the treatment on offer.”

