Jeremy Renner marked two years since his near-fatal snowplow accident with a message of gratitude on Wednesday.

The “Hawkeye” actor took to Instagram to mark his “ReBirthday” and send thanks to the medical team, family and friends who helped him recover from the Jan. 1, 2023 incident.

“Happy New Year blessings to you all…. Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today,” Renner captioned a photo of himself in a hospital bed, alongside smiling medical staff.

“I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again,” the two-time Oscar nominee’s message continued. “Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life.”

Renner went on to thank onlookers who sprang into action after he was pulled beneath the body of a seven-ton snowplow at his Reno, Nevada-area compound. The machine broke loose while Renner and his nephew were trying to tow a car stuck in feet of snow leftover from a recent blizzard.

The accident left Renner with a collapsed lung, a lacerated liver and more than 30 broken bones, and rendered him nearly immobile for months.

“All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning,” his caption read. “I’m so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I’ll spare you all from the meat grinding images.)”

Jeremy Renner attends a screening for "We Live in Time" during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 9. He marked the second anniversary of his near-fatal snow plow accident in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

“With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles,” he went on, “I stand strong again.”

The actor added that he felt “fucking BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH.”

“Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body,” his caption concluded. “I love you ALL.”

Renner has been gradually getting back to work. At the beginning of this year, he was finally strong enough to film the third season of his Paramount+ crime thriller, “Mayor Of Kingstown.”

While opening up about his accident in a June profile for Men’s Health, Renner told the magazine how his brush with death taught him to take nothing in life for granted.

