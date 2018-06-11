Jeremy Vine Replaces Matthew Wright On Channel 5's 'The Wright Stuff'

Jeremy Vine has been announced as the new host of Channel 5’s ‘The Wright Stuff’, following the departure of regular presenter Matthew Wright. The BBC host will take over the reins of the topical daytime show later this year, after Matthew announced he was stepping down after 18 years.

Brett D Cove / Silverhub Media/REX/Shutterstock Jeremy Vine

Speaking about his appointment, Jeremy said: “Matthew Wright has built a brilliant show that’s a big part of the British TV landscape. “I’m delighted to be carrying on all the conversations he has started, with all the guests he’s made me feel I know over the years. “Radio 2 has a beautiful editorial overlap with the serious but accessible agenda of this show. I am proud to be Channel 5’s choice to front it.” It remains unclear whether ‘The Wright Stuff’ will undergo a name change now that Jeremy has taken over as its lead presenter, but we think ‘Heard It Through The Vine’ has a lovely ring to it. Channel 5 had no further comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Channel 5 Matthew Wright