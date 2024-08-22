Jermaine Jenas Has Left The BBC With Immediate Effect

The One Show host Jermaine Jenas has officially left the BBC BBC/Jamie Simonds

The BBC has confirmed that Jermaine Jenas has left the broadcaster with immediate effect.

On Thursday afternoon, The Sun was the first to report that the former England midfielder had been dropped from his usual spots on the flagship shows Match Of The Day and The One Show.

The tabloid cited an undisclosed “source” who claimed that the BBC made the decision to fire Jermaine after “complaints were raised” about his behaviour behind the scenes.

A spokesperson has since confirmed: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted Jermaine Jenas’ team for comment.

Jermaine retired from the world of professional football in 2016, following a knee injury that affected his inability to play the sport, having previously played for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspurs and England’s national team.

Following this, he made the move into football punditry, and joined the Match Of The Day team, before becoming a permanent part of the One Show’s rotating group of presenters in 2020.

The Sun’s article pointed out that Jermaine was absent when Match Of The Day returned for a new season over the weekend.

His other TV credits include the reality show Time Crashers, in which famous faces tried out living in different periods from history, Michael McIntyre’s game show The Wheel and the award-winning Apple TV+ sitcom Ted Lasso, in which he made a cameo appearance as himself.