The singer hilarious responded to recent criticism from those flying with the airline, who have complained of being subjected to hearing ‘Hold My Hand’ on a loop while on board.

Jess Glynne has joked she is “sorry” that her song has been torturing Jet2 passengers.

Appearing on The Official Vodafone Big Top 40, she said: “I’m gonna just say to Jet2 and to everybody out there, look - I didn’t make them do it like that.

“I agreed to, you know, let them have my song and, you know, I apologise if it annoys you!

She continued: “Thing is I understand though, when you hear something over and over again and apparently they play it like seven times before they take off so… You know, it’s a lot!

Jess even admitted she hadn’t been invited to fly with Jet2 herself, despite them using her number one hit for their marketing campaign.

“Why haven’t they invited me?” she joked. “Take me away guys!

“Maybe I’ll just book a flight soon on Jet2. Just sing it. Get the little mic thing and be like right guys, I got a little treat for ya’.

“I’m gonna maybe see if I can do that! Next time someone’s flying to Majorca, it’ll be me on the mic!”