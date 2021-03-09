ENTERTAINMENT
09/03/2021 08:38 GMT

Jess Glynne Apologises After Backlash To Trans Slur Video: 'I'm Wholeheartedly Sorry'

"The language I used was unacceptable," she told her Instagram followers.

Jess Glynne has issued an apology after footage of her using an offensive slur about transgender people was posted online.

Last week, the chart-topping singer was a guest on Mo Gilligan’s podcast, where she recounted a night out at Glastonbury.

In a preview clip for the episode posted on social media, Jess is heard telling the comedian: “This is probably the funniest bit, we got to the end of our trail or whatever, and it was like a t****y strip club thing, like.”

She is also seen laughing while describing her friend’s discomfort over being at the venue in question.

Jess subsequently faced a huge backlash online, and has now apologised on her Instagram page.

“I want to address my appearance on [Mo Gilligan’s] podcast, when a story I told caused massive and righteous offence,” she wrote. “First, I want to say that I am wholeheartedly sorry.

“I know that in this case, sorry is not nearly enough, throughout my life I have made a lot of mistakes and what I have come to know is that the only benefit to making one is to learn from it.

“I didn’t want to simply put out a PR apology on social media because I know that I have caused offence and pain to a community that I love and have always wanted to support. To be in the knowledge that I have negatively impacted the community through my own ignorance has ripped out a piece of my heart.

“I know I needed to address my mistake head on and educate myself about an issue I was frankly ignorant of.”

Jess Glynne pictured in 2019

Jess continued: “The language I used on the podcast was unacceptable, as someone that has always been immersed in the LGBTQ+ community, I have witnessed first hand the progress that has been made when it comes to language, I am ashamed that I was unaware of the potency of the T-slur until now.

“I have been fortunate enough and privileged enough to spend time today talking to the transgender model and activist [Danielle St James] who has educated me about the power of that word and how it has been historically used as a weapon against so many.

“It is often the last word someone hears before they are brutally attacked or even murdered, similar to the anti-gay F-slur, the T-slur is commonly used to humiliate and degrade transgender individuals. 

“Murders and attacks are commonplace in this community and safe environments are paramount. I now understand how insulting it was to see a clip of me and [Mo Gilligan] laughing at a story which I should have known better than to tell and casually, thoughtlessly using a word that is a dehumanising, dangerous slur to so many.” 

Jess assured her fans she would be “lending my platform to voices of the community” in the coming weeks, adding: “I look forward to continuing my education on these issues.”

On Monday, HuffPost UK contacted Mo Gilligan’s reps for comment, but did not receive a response.

Useful websites and helplines:

  • The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838
  • Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819
  • LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370
  • Gires provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554
  • Depend provides support, advice and information for anyone who knows, or is related to, a transsexual person in the UK

