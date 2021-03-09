Jess Glynne has issued an apology after footage of her using an offensive slur about transgender people was posted online. Last week, the chart-topping singer was a guest on Mo Gilligan’s podcast, where she recounted a night out at Glastonbury. In a preview clip for the episode posted on social media, Jess is heard telling the comedian: “This is probably the funniest bit, we got to the end of our trail or whatever, and it was like a t****y strip club thing, like.” She is also seen laughing while describing her friend’s discomfort over being at the venue in question.

CW - t slur



Jess Glynne, you really could have worded this a lot better 🙄 pic.twitter.com/aRiYuIsYWl — jacob but broken (they/them) (@ItsJacobEdward) March 7, 2021

Jess subsequently faced a huge backlash online, and has now apologised on her Instagram page. “I want to address my appearance on [Mo Gilligan’s] podcast, when a story I told caused massive and righteous offence,” she wrote. “First, I want to say that I am wholeheartedly sorry. “I know that in this case, sorry is not nearly enough, throughout my life I have made a lot of mistakes and what I have come to know is that the only benefit to making one is to learn from it. “I didn’t want to simply put out a PR apology on social media because I know that I have caused offence and pain to a community that I love and have always wanted to support. To be in the knowledge that I have negatively impacted the community through my own ignorance has ripped out a piece of my heart. “I know I needed to address my mistake head on and educate myself about an issue I was frankly ignorant of.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age Ltd Jess Glynne pictured in 2019

Jess continued: “The language I used on the podcast was unacceptable, as someone that has always been immersed in the LGBTQ+ community, I have witnessed first hand the progress that has been made when it comes to language, I am ashamed that I was unaware of the potency of the T-slur until now. “I have been fortunate enough and privileged enough to spend time today talking to the transgender model and activist [Danielle St James] who has educated me about the power of that word and how it has been historically used as a weapon against so many. “It is often the last word someone hears before they are brutally attacked or even murdered, similar to the anti-gay F-slur, the T-slur is commonly used to humiliate and degrade transgender individuals. “Murders and attacks are commonplace in this community and safe environments are paramount. I now understand how insulting it was to see a clip of me and [Mo Gilligan] laughing at a story which I should have known better than to tell and casually, thoughtlessly using a word that is a dehumanising, dangerous slur to so many.”