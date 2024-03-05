Jess Glynne Opens Up About Her Romance With Alex Scott

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne at a Brits after-party last week Dave Benett via Getty Images

Jess Glynne has spoken out about her relationship with girlfriend Alex Scott.

The chart-topping singer and former Lioness were first rumoured to be an item last year, and finally went public with their romance over the weekend when they put in a joint appearance at a Brits after-party.

During an interview on Fearne Cotton’s podcast Happy Place, released on Monday, Jess admitted that having done work on herself has “settled me inside” and “allowed me to enter a relationship where I feel very comfortable and I’m just me”.

Advertisement

“I’m unapologetically me,” the Rather Be singer said of her relationship. “It has allowed me to be really happy in a new relationship.

“It’s a nice thing to be able to embrace someone and a relationship that feels really genuinely good.”

However, Jess admitted that sharing more of her personal life is something she’s “still getting used to”.

Jess at the Brits on Saturday night Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Advertisement

“I do love to somehow keep my personal life to myself. It’s so important,” she said.

“Even though we’re both in this public space, what we have, that’s ours. I feel like that’s something I will always do.”

Jess was similarly reluctant to open up about her relationship during an interview with The Telegraph published in January.

“I am cagey,” she admitted. “I find it too precious to share all of that. I’m sensitive. I’m a real family girl, I’m a lover, and I like to protect those worlds for myself.”