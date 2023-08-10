Jessica Chastain Shares 'Really Gross' Kissing Story That You May Regret Reading

Jessica Chastain didn’t hold back when she was asked to reveal the “worst thing” that happened to her while performing in her latest Broadway play, A Doll’s House.

“I can say it now, ’cause we’re closed,” Chastain said this week while appearing on the SmartLess podcast.

“This is really gross, what I’m gonna tell you guys,” she prefaced her comments, before telling the hosts that she “threw up” while onstage.

“I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!” the Oscar winner said, adding that she was “sobbing” when she just “leaned over and it happened.”

Unfortunately, Chastain later had to kiss someone during the show.

“It was a nightmare and I couldn’t explain,” the “Interstellar” star continued. She said she turned the production’s normally “sensual” kiss into a much more subdued peck.

“That night it was definitely a closed-mouth kiss,” she said.

Jessica Chastain attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

And while Chastain could’ve kept this moment to herself, she said that she later told the rest of the cast what happened.

“The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, ‘You guys, I’m so sorry! I vomited,’” Chastain recalled.

The actor isn’t alone in experiencing onstage difficulty with bodily fluids. Singer Joe Jonas recently took things a step further by admitting he defecated while performing four years ago.

“There’s a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you shit your pants,” the singer revealed last month during an appearance on the “Will & Woody” podcast, as the hosts exploded with laughter. “This was, I think, about four years ago. It’s fresh, but, you know, I’ve been able to work through it. A lot of therapy.”