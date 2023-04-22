Jessica Chastain Refused An Autograph For A Pretty Good Reason

Jessica Chastain at this year's SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain fans might want to consider carrying around copies of It and The Help.

The Oscar winner star was at the centre of a recent TikTok video that went viral due to her refusal to sign a book for a fan.

In the video, the fan asked the Zero Dark Thirty star to sign a copy of The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo, a 2017 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid that will soon get a film adaptation on Netflix.

Advertisement

Although the streamer hasn’t released the film’s cast yet, zealous fans of the book have long campaigned for Jessica to play one pivotal role.

However, the actor made it clear to her fan in the viral TikTok that she’s not involved in the project.

“I can’t sign that, just because I’m not doing it,” she said before agreeing to take a selfie with the fan instead of autographing their book.

Advertisement

Jessica later offered a pretty solid reason for refusing to sign the fan’s book.

“I’ve been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

“Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I cant sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script.”

I’ve been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually. Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I cant sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 19, 2023

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo tells the story of a retired Hollywood actor, who enlists a journalist to conduct a final interview about her life.

Social media users have been vocal about how Jessica would be a perfect embodiment of the character Celia St. James, who starts out as Evelyn’s rival.

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet, Jessica implied that she’s aware of the hype around her casting.

“I know how excited many you are about adaptations,” she wrote. “Please dont read too much into a video.”

I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you 🤍 #ADollsHouse — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 19, 2023

In January, US presenter Andy Cohen asked Jessica on Watch What Happens Live if she was aware “of how many people want you to play Celia St. James”.

“I do know there is an online thing about it,” she replied before adding: “Sure, send me a script.”