A 12-year-old girl trapped in Grenfell Tower as the blaze spread was told firefighters were on their way to her as she asked a 999 operator: “Please can you hurry up?”

Jessica Urbano Ramirez was one of the 72 people who died as a result of the disaster on June 14 last year.

She fled her flat on the 20th floor before taking refuge along with others higher up the 24-storey tower block in west London.

Complaining of smoke and fire below, Ramirez repeatedly pleased for rescuers to get to her quicker.

Details of her 999 call to London Fire Brigade control room officer Sarah Russell, which lasted almost an hour, were revealed in a 70-page transcript at a public inquiry in central London on Monday.

At one point, Russell, who had been in the job for about nine months by the time of the fire, said: “They are hurrying up. Is there another room you can go into?”