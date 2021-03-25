TV star Jessica Walter – best known for her legendary performance as Lucille Bluth in the sitcom Arrested Development – has died at the age of 80.

Her daughter said in a statement released to Deadline: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.

“While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

No cause of death was given, but Deadline reported that she died in her sleep at her home in New York.