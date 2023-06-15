Jessie J Just Wrote The Most Powerful Ode To Her Post-Baby Body

Joseph Okpako via Getty Images Jessie J performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 28, 2023 in London, England.

After carrying a baby for nine months and then bringing them into the world, lots of us can feel pressured to ‘snap back’ to the way we used to look.

But it’s unrealistic and, to be honest, most of us probably won’t even return to our pre-baby selves – because our bodies have been through a huge and transformative process. Like, organs have moved and stuff. It’s pretty major.

Singer Jessie J, who recently welcomed a baby boy with her partner, professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, took to Instagram on June 15 to share an important message about her post-baby body – primarily for herself, but also for “anyone else that needs to read this.”

Sharing a black and white photo of her body 11 days postpartum, the 35-year-old singer wrote: “Your body was a home for someone else to live in for nine months. Your organs have moved and need to find their way back to where they were before.

“Your uterus is still deflating slowly. Your hormones are flying and crashing. Your body is working the hardest it has ever worked.

“You are exhausted but you are magical. You grew a whole human. A human who is doing this with you and loves you beyond measure.”

Sharing more words of wisdom, the Price Tag singer continued: “Take your time. Be easy on yourself, your body AND your mind. Remember you are in recovery and don’t forget to also remind those around you.

“Celebrate your new body. It HAD to change. It will be bigger and smaller in different places. IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL.”

While we can often be our harshest critics, it’s not unheard of for mothers to face comments about their looks from others after giving birth.

Acknowledging this, Jessie continued: “Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time. It’s 2023. People need to chill.

“It’s your journey. Your time and YOUR body. It’s not the same as anyone else’s, and that’s what makes it special. You are unique.”

Jessie said that 35 days after giving birth, her body still looks “pretty much the same” as in the photo.

“I LOVE my body. It has given me the most magical roommate inside and outside of my body,” she said.

“And when it’s ready and able to change again it will. Whatever that looks like. I’m here for it. You are doing amazing Mamma. You the MVP.”

It’s safe to say plenty of fellow mums wholeheartedly agreed. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. Although my son is three and a half years old, I’m still wearing some maternity clothes,” wrote one parent in response to the post.”

Another said: “Took me 12 months to ‘snap forward’ I love my body more now bc I’ve seen what it’s capable of.”

The post also resonated with pregnant women currently struggling with their changing bodies.