Jesy Nelson's Three Word Response To Jade Thirlwall's Angel Of My Dreams

c AP

If you didn’t already know, JADE (the solo name of Jade Thirlwall, who used to be a member of the X-Factor-assembled girl group Little Mix) has just released a new single, Angel Of My Dreams.

Its release comes mere months after Perrie Edwards’ (Jade’s ex-bandmate) own solo single Forget About Us.

Advertisement

Some think the song, which Perrie herself has said is about “a friendship that I no longer have,” refers to the breakdown of her friendship with yet another former Little Mix star, Jesy Nelson.

Jesy has been silent about Perrie’s Forget About Us, but recently, an Instagram commenter asked the star about JADE’s new single ― and she replied.

“Jesy have you heard Angel of My Dreams?”, the comment reads.

Per Pop Crave, Jesy replied, “I have it’s a vibe!!!”

Jesy Nelson responds to fan asking if she’s heard former bandmates JADE’s new single, “Angel Of My Dreams”:



“I have it’s a vibe!!!!” pic.twitter.com/lnIWWxcXlW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2024

Why did Little Mix break up?

When leaving Little Mix, Jesy Nelson posted on Instagram: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.”

Advertisement

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she added.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

Jesy had taken multiple solo gigs prior to leaving Little Mix in 2020.

The break was framed as amicable at the time, with Little Mix posting: “This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.”

via Associated Press

However, in an interview with YouTuber Zach Sang, Perrie said that she “can’t even listen to [Forget About Us] without crying.”

“You have so much love for that person, it could be a family member, a best friend, just anything… if you really, really love that person and then they’re not there in your life anymore, it’s really difficult,” she said

She added, “There was no communicating there. It’s a really sad song, though. When I hear it. Because I hope one day we can connect again, and it can be good. But right now, it’s just not. It wasn’t good.”

Fans have long held that the split was more divisive than it seemed.