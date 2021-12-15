Jethro during an appearance on Today With Des And Mel in 2002 Ken McKay/Shutterstock

Stand-up comedian Jethro has died at the age of 72.

On Wednesday morning, it was confirmed by Jethro’s management that the Cornish comic – whose legal name was Geoffrey Rowe – had died after contracting Covid-19.

In a statement posted on Facebook, they said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro. Tragically Jethro passed away on 14th December 2021 after contracting Covid-19.

“Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.”

They added: “We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.”

After working the local comedy circuit throughout the 1970s and 80s, Jethro made his TV debut in the early 90s, appearing on The Des O’Connor Show.

He subsequently garnered a cult following thanks to his often-explicit and profane routines, reportedly selling around 250,000 stand-up tickets a year at the height of his popularity.

Jethro’s other TV credits included multiple appearances on The Generation Game during Jim Davidson’s tenure as host and a comedy set during the Royal Variety Performance in 2001.

In February 2020, he announced he would be retiring from stand-up, stating: “I think it’s time to hang up my mic. It’s been a hard decision but my memory has made it easier.

“A big thank you to everyone that has come to see me over 50 years.”

He later told fans on Facebook (via The Mirror): “I’m sure I enjoyed your company more than you enjoyed mine.”