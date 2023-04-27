Jewish Former Labour MP Says She Feels Sad Over 'Icon' Diane Abbott's Anti-Semitism Row

Diane Abbott and Baroness Anderson Getty

A Jewish former Labour MP has said she feels sad over the anti-Semitism scandal engulfing “icon” Diane Abbott.

Labour peer Ruth Anderson said she did not want her colleague’s political career “to end like this”.

Abbott has had the Labour Party whip suspended after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives”.

Anderson, previously known as Smeeth before taking her new title, told GB News: “It is so sad and thoroughly depressing on every level.

“Diane and I, we’re not on the same wing of the Labour Party. She is friends with lots of people who have made my life quite difficult.

“But she was also the first black woman to be elected and she is an icon in her own lifetime.

“That is an extraordinary thing, and I don’t want her political career to end like this. I find all of this so sad and honestly.”

Anderson, the National Vice Chair of Jewish Labour, said she was “tired” of being used as a “political football” in the party she dedicated her life to.

“We need to find a way through this,” Anderson added. “We need to find a way through where there is a level of dignity for Diane too, because it’s really important for her community.

“There is no hierarchy of racism. Racism is racism. I want everybody to just move forward. We’re meant to be on the same side.”

Anderson, the former Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North & Kidsgrove, opened up about her experiences in the party under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

She added: “Suddenly from 2016 onwards, the only bit of my identity that seemed relevant for certain people was the fact I also happened to be Jewish.

“I can’t tell you how much I resented it, not because I’m Jewish which I am so proud of, but because they turned it on its head and they made that as if that was all I was and I wasn’t.”

In a letter to The Observer, Abbott responded to an article by Tomiwa Owolade titled: “Racism in Britain is not a black and white issue. It’s far more complicated”.

Abbott wrote: “Owolade claims that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all suffer from ‘racism’

“They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.

“It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice.

“But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

In her apology, Abbott said: “I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them.

“The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

“Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.