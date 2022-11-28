During Sunday night’s finale the former England footballer beat Matt Hancock and Owen Warner to be crowned the queen of the jungle for 2022.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec after being crowned the winner, Jill said: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.”

Jill Scott is your Queen of the Jungle for 2022! 👑



Always smiling and with a one-liner in her back pocket, Jill has stolen the hearts of the nation and her Campmates. This fierce Lioness is your winner! 💛 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/C9MkDpAwan — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

She added: “We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

Matt came third and was the first to leave jungle, followed by Hollyoaks actor Owen, who came second.

Following his departure, the former health secretary spoke about his decision to take part in the reality show, saying: “I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations.

“But we’re all human and we all put ourselves in it.”

He added: “I just went in absolutely clear that I was going to be totally myself as if there cameras weren’t on and that’s what I did.

“And that is what I’m like in private!”

Matt was met by his partner and former aide Gina Coladangelo. CCTV footage showed the pair kissing and breaking coronavirus social distancing rules last June, which led to his resignation as health secretary.

Figures from across the sports and entertainment worlds have congratulated Jill on her win...

OUR QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aZag5Hbew7 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 27, 2022

Never in doubt.. Queen of the jungle so proud of you @JillScottJS8 you absolutely smashed it. Glad the nation got to see the amazing person you are ❤️🤛🏽 — Fara Williams MBE (@fara_williams47) November 27, 2022

That is some year you have had @JillScottJS8 🥰 Absolutely smashing life!



SO PROUD OF YOU! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#QueenOfTheJungle https://t.co/fH6xJlygCe — Fern Whelan (@fernwhelan5) November 27, 2022

Well done @JillScottJS8 🏆



Worthy winner of #ImACelebrity

Always thinking of others. Her nan will be so proud.



If @_OwenWarner doesn’t get a supermarket or fast food deal out of this it’s a disgrace 😂



What a lovely pair they were#ImACeleb — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 27, 2022

Deserved winner @JillScottJS8 ! A pleasure to hand over the crown to you! Enjoy it! 👑 ❤️ https://t.co/gJpoX4jFw8 — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) November 27, 2022