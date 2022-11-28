Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
During Sunday night’s finale the former England footballer beat Matt Hancock and Owen Warner to be crowned the queen of the jungle for 2022.
Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec after being crowned the winner, Jill said: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.”
She added: “We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”
Matt came third and was the first to leave jungle, followed by Hollyoaks actor Owen, who came second.
Following his departure, the former health secretary spoke about his decision to take part in the reality show, saying: “I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations.
“But we’re all human and we all put ourselves in it.”
He added: “I just went in absolutely clear that I was going to be totally myself as if there cameras weren’t on and that’s what I did.
“And that is what I’m like in private!”
Matt was met by his partner and former aide Gina Coladangelo. CCTV footage showed the pair kissing and breaking coronavirus social distancing rules last June, which led to his resignation as health secretary.
Figures from across the sports and entertainment worlds have congratulated Jill on her win...