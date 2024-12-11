Jim Carrey via Associated Press

Jim Carrey had no issues admitting what has kept him coming back to the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise.

The Truman Show actor has all but retired from the film industry, but continues to play the villainous Dr Robotnik in the Sonic series.

Advertisement

At the latest instalment’s premiere on Tuesday, Jim was asked by the Associated Press what draws him to keep appearing in Sonic films.

Jim Carrey in the first Sonic The Hedgehog movie in 2020 Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch,” he explained.

However, he then gave a more candid answer, quipping: “You know, it’s just... I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly. Yeah.”

Advertisement

Jim Carrey explains his return to playing Dr. Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3": "I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly." pic.twitter.com/pIFJPuAyRM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 10, 2024

In 2022, Jim made it clear he was pretty much happy to put Hollywood behind him.

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” he told Access Hollywood. “But I’m taking a break.”

He added: “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

After making a name for himself in comedies like The Mask, Dumb And Dumber, Liar Liar, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Bruce Almighty, Jim made a move into more dramatic roles as his career progressed.

These included appearances in films like The Truman Show and Man On The Moon, both of which earned him Golden Globe wins, and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.