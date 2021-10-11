Jimmy Carr furiously had an audience member thrown out of one of his comedy shows last week, after losing his patience with their constant heckling.

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats host was performing in Dorset on Thursday night as part of his Terribly Funny tour, but reports have claimed he had to repeatedly stop his show to address a member of the audience who was heckling him.

Footage recorded during the set shows that Jimmy eventually called on security to “stop negotiating with him and get him out the fucking building”, with the comedian branding the heckler a “fucking r*****”.

As the audience cheered, he reiterated: “Get him out of the room.”

“I’m so sorry ladies and gentlemen,” Jimmy told the rest of the audience. “It very occasionally happens.”

The audience then joined in the calls for security to “get him out”, with Jimmy continuing: “Honestly, it’ll take a minute. It’s a slightly awkward thing but, like, I’m not willing to put up with it.”