Jimmy Kimmel Pulls Epic Prank On George Santos With Some 'Ridiculous' Cameo Requests

Jimmy Kimmel mocked former US Representative George Santos using a series of made-up stories after the ousted congressman began a new Cameo gig offering personalised video messages for US $500 per recording.

The serial liar – who initially set his asking price for videos at US $75 a pop – has taken to the platform since his expulsion from the House and found “a path to making a living that dwarfs” his US $174,000 salary as a congressman, according to Semafor.

Kimmel, on Thursday, deemed Santos’ newfound work a “dilemma.”

“On one hand, you hate to give money to a guy like George Santos but on the other, eh, pretty good chance he has your credit card information already,” he quipped.

Kimmel went on to reveal that he sent Santos a number of “ridiculous” requests on the platform to find out whether the ex-congressman would fall for the goofy asks.

Santos, in several Cameo videos, did just that.

“Hey Brenda, I wanted to congratulate you on successfully cloning your beloved schnauzer Adolf. I know it was a lot of trials and tribulations but you finally did it,” said Santos of a made-up story involving a doctor that “went through a lot of dogs in the trial runs.”

″Now you get to enjoy Adolf and be happy so give him a belly rub for me. Mwah.”

You can watch more of Kimmel’s Cameo prank beginning around the 7:25 mark in the clip below.