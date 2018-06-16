PA Wire/PA Images JK Rowling founded international children’s organisation Lumos, which wants to see an alternative to orphanages.

JK Rowling has called for an alternative to orphanages, saying children “all over the world are being severely harmed”.

The Harry Potter author said even well-run institutions have a detrimental impact on children’s health, wellbeing and development.

Rowling, who founded international children’s organisation Lumos, told a conference: “Children all over the world are being severely harmed, physically and psychologically, because their primary right to a family has been taken away.