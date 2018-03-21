Toby Young Row: Jo Johnson And Sam Gyimah Accused Of Ministerial Code Breaches

Two senior Tories stand accused of breaching the Ministerial Code as they handled the fallout from the appointment of Toby Young.

Former Universities Minister Jo Johnson and his successor Sam Gyimah came under fire after the controversial journalist was offered a role on the newly-created Office for Students (OfS) board last year.

After an astounding number of sexist and offensive tweets and articles by Young were unearthed, he stood down in January, but questions remain over how he was given the role in the first place.

Now, Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner has written to the Prime Minister to raise the alarm over how both MPs represented the much-criticised recruitment process in the House of Commons.

She says statements made to MPs were directly contradicted by the independent Commissioner for Public Appointments and both Tories had failed to update the House.

The Cabinet Office told HuffPost UK it had received her letter and would respond.